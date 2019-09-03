Mason City council to discuss Plymouth Road Storm Water project tonight
MASON CITY — The City Council in Mason City at their meeting tonight is being asked to re-start the process of getting bids for the Plymouth Road Storm Water Mitigation Project after no bids were received for the project.
City Engineer Mark Rahm says bids were due for the project on August 22nd ahead of a public hearing that was scheduled to be held at tonight’s council meeting, but no bids were received. Rahm says the city redirected WHKS to modify the plans and contract documents extending the project contract completion date. He says it’s apparent that the current demand for work around Mason City is resulting in fewer bidders and higher project costs.
The project was scheduled to be completed by November 8th, but that now will have to be extended to May of next year, with a substantial completion date in March prior to the spring thaw and rains. If the council approves the new schedule, bids would be due on September 24th with a public hearing to be held at the council’s October 1st meeting. The engineer’s opinion of probable cost is $236,350.
The council meets tonight at 7 o’clock in the Mason City Room of the Public Library.