Mason City council to discuss option to purchase Mohawk Square building
MASON CITY — The City Council in Mason City tonight will consider a proposal to execute an option to purchase the Mohawk Square building downtown for just over $300,000.
The former Mason City High School building suffered a catastrophic roof failure after a heavy storm in May 2019, with the building then being declared unsafe and all the businesses and agencies located there having to be forced to find new quarters.
In a memo to the council, the city’s director of development services Steven Van Steenhuyse says the owners of the building have not shown a desire to repair the building, and as a result, it’s been open to the elements for nearly three years. He says the owners are willing to sell it as well as four parking lots serving the building and a brick duplex just north of the building at 102-106 North Georgia.
Van Steenhuyse says the city has attempted to solicit a developer with experience converting old schools into dwelling units who would repair and renovate the building, but in their discussions, potential developers have noted a major obstacle is the unknown cost of repairing the roof, along with any additional damage due to the building being exposed.
The building’s owners have offered a transferable option to the city for the properties, allowing the city to enter the building, engage the proper structural evaluation and determine the estimated cost of repair. If the city would then find a developer willing to enter into a purchase agreement, the city can transfer the option and the property will be sold to the developer.
If a developer cannot be found by the end of the year, the only cost to the city would be the structural analysis and estimate. The city would then have to evaluate if there are any further steps that could be taken to assist in the preservation of the building.
The council meets tonight at 7 o’clock in the Mason City Room of the Public Library.