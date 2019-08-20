Mason City council to discuss fireworks, North End, Renaissance project tonight
MASON CITY — The City Council in Mason City tonight has a full slate, with a workshop session addressing fireworks and the North End prior to considering two professional services contracts for portions of the River City Renaissance project during their regular session.
== One of the two topics the council will discuss in the workshop session is the enforcement and effectiveness of the changes made in the fireworks code. The council last December approved only allowing the detonation of fireworks on July 3rd and 4th between 6:00 and 11:00 PM, and that the illegal use of fireworks would allow officers to issue a $250 municipal infraction. The council will also hear a presentation about the Healthy North End Neighborhood Plan.
== The council during their regular session will consider awarding contracts for professional services for the River City Renaissance Site and Skywalk preliminary design, as well as for the Performing Arts Pavilion portion of the project. City Administrator Aaron Burnett recommends a contract not to exceed $23,200 with WHKS for engineering services regarding the skywalk between Music Man Square and the hotel portion of the project. Burnett in a memo to the council says WHKS has completed a large amount of work on the project to date and is an expert in this area of design. Burnett also recommends the council approve a contract estimated at $134,480 with Accord Architects to design the Performing Arts Pavilion on the north side of the Southbridge Mall property. The facility would provide a large enough venue to accommodate musical groups outdoors while also having another stage indoors for use during inclement weather.
The council’s workshop session starts at 6 o’clock and will be held in Classroom A on the first floor of the Public Library. The council’s regular session takes place in the library’s Mason City Room starting at 7 o’clock.