Mason City council to discuss changes in fireworks regulations

MASON CITY — The City Council in Mason City tonight will discuss making changes to the city code that would restrict temporary fireworks stands to the industrial areas of the community.

A federal judge ruled in late June that Iowa cities can legally restrict where fireworks are sold, but they cannot require companies to apply for special permits or restrict sales from temporary structures. The council back in August held a workshop session that included a discussion about fireworks and wanted to see some changes in the city’s fireworks ordinance.

Director of Development Services Steven Van Steenhuyse in a memo to the council says the proposed changes would restrict temporary sales only to property zoned Z6 Industrial, meaning that fireworks tents would not be allowed in the future at grocery store locations.

Another proposed change would allow sales of fireworks in permanent commercial buildings only in the Z4 Multi-Use District. Those permanent sites would have to meet the requirements of the National Fire Protection Association code, which requires more exits than the city building code and in many cases would require the building to have a sprinkler system. Van Steenhuyse says the city’s fire marshal feels there are few existing buildings in the Z4 district that could meet those requirements, and the conversion of a building to meet the code may be prohibitively expensive.

The council meets tonight at 7 o’clock in the Mason City Room of the Public Library.