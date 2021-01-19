      Weather Alert

Mason City council to consider state application to help renovate old YWCA building

Jan 19, 2021 @ 11:23am

MASON CITY — The City Council in Mason City tonight will consider approving the submission of a pre-application to the Iowa Economic Development Authority’s Community Catalyst Building Remediation Grant Program on behalf of the owners of the former YWCA building at 2 South Adams.

The program provides grants up to $100,000 for building remediation projects that show the potential for catalytic economic growth in the community.

In a social media post, Mayor Bill Schickel says the new owners, 2 Artists LLC, plan to develop the project in phases with the help of this and other grants.  “Elisha Marin and Susanne Crane plan to renovate it into apartments, a performance area, and artistic studios. The pool area will be used as a hydroponics garden.”

The council will consider approving the pre-application at their meeting that starts at 7 o’clock tonight. The meeting will be held virtually and can be seen on the city’s website, masoncity.net.

