Mason City council to consider small business fund, remote ambulance crew location at meeting tonight
MASON CITY — The City Council in Mason City tonight will consider fixing a public hearing date for the funding of the “Small Business Recovery & Continuity Fund” set up by the North Iowa Corridor EDC.
The council will also consider a lease agreement with Tierney Holdings for a building that would allow the Fire Department to separate ambulance crews during the COVID-19 pandemic. Fire Chief Erik Bullinger in a memo says they’ve identified a need to modify operations that effectively separates on-duty crew members for extended periods of time as part of a contingency plan to reduce the risk of exposure to employees and the community.
Two full ambulance crews would be located in a building at 221 5th Southwest, which is just southeast of the fire department. A fixed rent of $2500 per month would be paid, with the expense to be included as part of a request for assistance funding the city is applying for. If funding from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act is not available for this, general reserve funds would be used.
— Tonight’s council meeting will be held at the Mason City Room of the Public Library, but Mason City’s mayor encourages everyone to watch the meeting from home. During his social media update posted this week, Bill Schickel says you can watch the meeting online or on television.
He says, “The city council meeting this week will be done electronically. You’ll be able to join on the cable television channel and you also can join by logging into masoncity.net. There will be a place for public access at the regular council chambers, but we do encourage you to participate electronically as possible.”
Schickel says most council members will be participating electronically. “All of the council members will be at the council meeting on a remote basis participating from home so we can continue to practice social distancing.”
Tonight’s meeting starts at 7 o’clock.