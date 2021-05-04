Mason City council to consider skywalk construction contract
MASON CITY — The City Council in Mason City tonight will consider awarding the contract for the skywalk portion of the River City Renaissance project.
The skywalk would span over US Highway 65 to provide a connection between Music Man Square and the Hyatt Place Hotel that’s proposed to be placed in the eastern part of the Southbridge Mall parking lot. It would connect directly to the second floor of the hotel, utilizing a door to restrict access if needed. On the east side of the highway, a structure would be built adjacent to Music Man Square housing a set of stairs and an elevator, as well as a doorway to the first floor of Music Man Square.
Henkel Construction of Mason City is the low bidder on the project at $1.648 million, under the engineer’s estimated cost of $1.9 million.
The council meets in a virtual format starting at 7 o’clock tonight. You can watch the meeting by heading to masoncity.net and scrolling down on the front page to the “watch council meetings” icon.