Mason City council to consider rezoning former Hobby Lobby property for warehouse development

MASON CITY — The City Council in Mason City tonight will potentially consider the final reading of an ordinance that would allow for the redevelopment of the north portion of the Southport Shopping Center property.

A project is being proposed on a six acre site where the Hobby Lobby store used to be, as well as an accessory parking lot for the former building and the location of River City Fencing. The area currently is zoned as “Z4 Multi-Use” and is being asked by developers to be reclassified as “Z6-R Restricted Industry Zoning” so they can place a warehouse building on the property.

Two businesses in that area, Overhead Door and Mason City Roofing, are a prospective buyer for the property and have stated they feel there are safety issues at their current location close to Roosevelt Elementary and Lincoln Intermediate schools and they believe utilizing that location for storage would be safer and more ideal for their businesses.

The council meets tonight at 7 o’clock in the Mason City Room of the Public Library.