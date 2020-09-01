Mason City council to consider resolution to apply for state COVID-19 response funding
MASON CITY — The City Council in Mason City tonight is being asked to approve a resolution supporting the city’s application for funding through the local government relief fund related to COVID-19 response efforts.
City Administrator Aaron Burnett in a memo to the council says the city is able to access just over $640,000 in funds from the state through the new Local Government Relief Fund established by the state with CARES Act funding. Burnett says the funds require that the city make several commitments that are included in the resolution to ensure the dollars are being expended as required by the state and federal government.
He says the funds through the program will provide significant assistance to address areas where FEMA funding is not available. Burnett says FEMA funds do not reimburse any labor costs besides overtime, and much of the work for the city’s response has occurred by dedicating salaried and hourly employees during regular hours to tasks related to COVID-19. Burnett says the funds will help fill gaps in budgeted revenues and help reduce any potential negative impacts to the city’s reserves due to potential missed revenue estimates.
The council’s virtual meeting starts at 7 o’clock and can be viewed on the city’s website masoncity.net.