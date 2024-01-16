Mason City council to consider resolution opposing proposed Alliant Energy rate hike

MASON CITY — The City Council in Mason City tonight will consider a resolution opposing Alliant Energy’s proposed rate increase.

Second Ward Councilman Will Symonds placed the resolution on tonight’s agenda. He says Alliant’s request to the Iowa Utilities Board to approve a nearly 20% increase to the base rate of electricity and natural gas rates could negatively impact Mason City residents.

He says the rates are causing serious hardship for low and moderate-income households, fixed-income households, small businesses, industries, non-profits, educational institutions and the municipal government.

Symonds also says Alliant’s high and rising rates are creating a serious hindrance to economic development in the city and for all communities in Alliant’s territory.

The council meets at 7 o’clock tonight in the Mason City Room of the Public Library.