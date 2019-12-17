Mason City council to consider professional services agreement for River City Renaissance project skywalk design
MASON CITY — The City Council in Mason City tonight will consider approving a professional services agreement to design the skywalk between the hotel and Music Man Square as part of the River City Renaissance project.
City Administrator Aaron Burnett says in a memo to the council that the hotel and conference center are moving through the design phase and that requires that the skywalk design be completed. He says the skywalk design work allows for the proper coordination between the various components of the project.
Burnett says WHKS has submitted the necessary preliminary approvals to the Iowa Department of Transportation and the final design will allow for a bid date that will work with the schedule for the hotel and conference center construction.
Burnett says WHKS is the logical firm to complete the remainder of the skywalk design, with the agreement including that they work closely with the hotel design to ensure cooperation between the projects.
The proposed agreement with WHKS would be for a fee not to exceed $205,500 including expenses. The council meets at 7 o’clock tonight in the Mason City Room at the Public Library.