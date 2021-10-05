Mason City council to consider five applications for Downtown Revitalization Loan Program

      Breaking News
Oct 5, 2021 @ 11:55am

MASON CITY — The City Council in Mason City tonight will consider approving five applications as part of the Downtown Revitalization Loan Program.

The program recently changed from a “first-come, first-served” application process to one that was competitive since funding for the program was limited. It also helped to ensure that the limited funds are used effectively and provides a means to compare competing applications. Seven applications were received during the application process between July 12th and August 13th, with two of the applications being rejected due to being incomplete. A committee recently reviewed and scored the applications based on eight criteria.

The council tonight will consider approving these applications:

 

== $30,000 for Birdsall’s as part of a $102,000 project that includes constructing an ADA-approved bathroom, repairs and updates to the freezer room, and a facelift to the retail area

 

== $30,000 for Bluehouse Properties LLC to renovate the former Domino’s Pizza restaurant space downtown to a dine-in restaurant, with total construction costs estimated at $150,000

 

== $30,000 for Brick Furniture as part of a $100,000 project to tuck point the rear and south sides of their building 

 

== $30,000 for Frein Audio & Technology for a $112,000 project to convert the former “Affordables on First” store into offices, service areas and storage for the business. 

 

== $27,291 for Johnson’s Auto at 512 North Federal as part of a $54,582 project that includes new building siding, replacing the flat roof with a new pitched roof and re-sealing the parking lot. 

 

Director of Development Services Steven Van Steenhuyse says the five requests total $174,582, with $180,000 in the Capital Improvements Plan for Downtown Revitalization. He says the requested loans would leverage a total investment of $566,582 in the downtown area, and based on the City Assessor’s estimates, the projects would result in an additional $192,140 in property tax revenue. 

 

The council meets at 7 o’clock tonight in the Mason City Room of the Public Library.

