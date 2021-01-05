Mason City council to consider final reading of electronic message signs ordinance, demolition contract for dilapidated properties
MASON CITY — The City Council in Mason City tonight will consider the final reading of an ordinance that would place further regulations on signs that include electronic message centers.
The council back in the fall pulled out a section dealing with the electronic signs that was originally grouped with a number of so-called “housekeeping” amendments to the city’s zoning ordinance. The new amendment is less restrictive than what was previously submitted, but it still deals with brightness controls that automatically adjust the intensity of the light based on ambient light levels; prohibits full motion video or film; and no element of the display may flash more than one time per second.
The second reading of the ordinance passed on a four-to-two vote, with councilmen John Jaszewski and Joshua Masson voting against the changes.
== The council will also consider a contract for the demolition of dilapidated structures located in the 1400 block of North Federal.
The city acquired the buildings at 1450, 1452 and 1454 North Federal, commonly known as the Marsden Building and Mountain Clothiers, after the owner willingly decided to deed the property to the city after failing to market the properties. City staff says the buildings are in extremely poor condition and demolition should be completed as soon as possible.
Staff recommends a bid by McKiness Excavating of Mason City for a cost not to exceed $68,244.
The council meets at 7 o’clock tonight in a virtual format. The meeting can be seen at masoncity.net or on the Mediacom government channel.