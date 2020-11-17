Mason City council to consider awarding construction contract for performing arts pavilion
MASON CITY — The City Council in Mason City tonight will consider awarding a construction contract for the performing arts pavilion that’s part of the River City Renaissance project. The project will transform the north entrance of Southbridge Mall into an indoor-outdoor performing arts area.
Three bids were submitted for the project back in March, but final awarding of the bid was delayed due to the start of the pandemic. In a memo to the council, city administrator Aaron Burnett says Henkel Construction has offered to honor their low bid of $1,556,150, even though the 60-day time-frame they are required to honor the bid has expired and could withdraw it if they so desired.
Burnett says city staff believes the bid is still competitive in the current construction market and recommends awarding the contract, with Henkel indicating that they are ready to start construction shortly after they are awarded the bid.
The project in August received a $375,000 Community Attractions and Tourism grant from the state’s Enhance Iowa program, and naming rights for the pavilion have been secured by Principal Financial.
The council meets tonight at 7 o’clock. The meeting is based in the Mason City Room of the Public Library, but due to the pandemic, councilmen will be participating virtually, and the meeting can be seen by heading to masoncity.net.