Mason City council to consider approving downtown hotel resolutions

MASON CITY — The City Council in Mason City tonight will consider approving resolutions for the hotel portion of the River City Renaissance project.

City officials last week announced they had finalized an agreement with Gatehouse Mason City LLC for the construction of a hotel that would fulfill the private investment portion of the $39 million project being supported through the Iowa Reinvestment Act.

The council tonight will be asked to approve a resolution determining that the Gatehouse proposal is satisfactory while also establishing a 30-day bidding period for competing proposals, necessary under Iowa law. The council is also being asked to set a public hearing for July 23rd to consider approval of the development agreement.

The council meets at 7 o’clock tonight in the Mason City Room of the Public Library.