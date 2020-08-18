Mason City council to consider application to host 2022 Preserve Iowa Summit
MASON CITY — The City Council in Mason City tonight will consider approving a request to submit an application to host Iowa’s premier statewide annual conference for historic preservation professionals and volunteers.
The Mason City Historic Preservation Commission is wanting the city to host the 2022 Preserve Iowa Summit, which is presented by the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs and its State Historic Preservation Office in conjunction with Preservation Iowa, a statewide not-for-profit that educates the public about historic preservation and advocates for the restoration and rehabilitation of historic structures.
The annual three-day conference features nationally known speakers, breakout sessions that highlight preservation work throughout the state, and mobile workshops. The event draws between 250 and 500 attendees from across the state and region.
City Planning and Zoning Manager Tricia Sandahl in a memo to the council says the city is an ideal host for the conference as it has one of the largest collections of listed and unlisted historic structures in the state.
The council is being asked tonight to approve submission of the application as well as authorize the mayor to execute the application and any contracts if the grant application is successful.
The council meets at 7 o’clock tonight, with the meeting being based in the Mason City Room of the Public Library, but councilmen will participate electronically. The public can view the meeting via the city’s website masoncity.net.