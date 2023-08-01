Mason City council to consider annexing land on city’s south side for development

MASON CITY — The City Council in Mason City tonight will consider annexing land into the city for the first time in almost 20 years.

The North Iowa Corridor Economic Development Corporation made the city aware of the planned purchase of property west of and adjacent to the Golden Grain Energy property on 43rd Street Southwest, or 240th Street in the county, owned by Nancy Wood. The potential developer, New Energy Freedom, will require city water and sanitary sewer service and has asked the current owner to petition to annex the land into the city prior to closing the sale.

The Corridor also approached the owner on the south side of 240th Street, Newman Farm LLC, who agreed to voluntarily annex. The owners of the Newman Farm property do not currently have development plans, but with the extension of utilities to serve the New Energy Freedom project, the Newman Farm property becomes more easily developable.

The properties would be rezoned to the city’s “Open Industry” category after the annexation is complete.

It’s the first annexation to the city since 2005, when the south area between the former city limits and the Avenue of the Saints was annexed.

A public hearing and consideration of the annexation will be held during the council’s meeting at 7 o’clock in the Mason City Room of the Public Library.