Mason City council to consider agreement to bring new fiber optic network to community
MASON CITY — The City Council in Mason City tonight is being asked to consider approving an agreement with an Indiana company who wants to construct a fiber optic network in the community.
City Administrator Aaron Burnett says in a memo to the council that MetroNet is seeking to expand its business into Mason City and currently provides service throughout the country, including to Rochester, Ames and the Quad Cities areas.
Burnett says the agreement would establish a mutual understanding of how the project would proceed and the methods used for construction. He says the fiber network installation is expected to start later this year in Mason City and will move quickly throughout the community, following the same path as existing utilities.
Burnett says the installation of the network would complete a priority identified in the council’s 2018 goal setting session. The city would not have any cost association with the development of the network.
The Mason City City Council meets at 7 o’clock tonight in a virtual meeting that can be viewed by heading to masoncity.net.