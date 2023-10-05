Mason City council sets public hearing to expand urban renewal area as part of New Energy Blue project

MASON CITY — The City Council in Mason City this week set a public hearing date on expanding an urban renewal area and a proposed urban renewal plan amendment as part of a new facility that would develop renewable plastic materials from corn residue.

Dow and New Energy Blue in May announced the collaboration on the new facility that is expected to process 275 kilotons of corn stover per year and produce commercial quantities of second-generation ethanol.

Mayor Bill Schickel says the refinery and research campus is planned to be constructed in the southwestern portion of the community. “It would be the first-of-its-kind in the nation process for developing items that are currently made from refined fuel, petroleum fuel, amount of renewable sources. New Energy Blue has an agreement with Dow Corporation for this process. It’s in the early stages, but one of the things they need out in that area is additional water service, and extending our development district down in that area will help with that process.”

Schickel says with this project and others looking to come to Mason City, it’s important that the city have developable sites that are as “shovel ready” as possible. “We score really high on a number of those things including utilities, infrastructure, water is another one. We’ve got the Jordan Aquifer underground here with a very plentiful supply of water, which puts us in kind of an enviable position because water is certainly a precious commodity, particularly for this kind of development. Some of the piping and the pressure and items like that that would be required with this new facility will be accommodated by extending some utilities down in that area.”

The council set their November 7th meeting for the public hearing.