Mason City council sets public hearing on contributing to North Iowa Corridor’s small business recovery fund
Screenshot of Mason City council meeting via Zoom on April 7, 2020
MASON CITY — The City Council in Mason City last night approved setting the hearing date for funding the “Small Business Recovery & Continuity Fund” set up by the North Iowa Corridor Economic Development Corporation. If approved in two weeks, the city would contribute $300,000 to the fund, which would help small, independently-owned businesses with less than 25 employees that are suffering during the public health emergency with grants of up to $5000.
City Administrator Aaron Burnett says the need by businesses for help will outweigh the money available in the fund. “There’s been a huge outcry of how do we help small businesses, and I think there’s been a lot of effort to do that through take-out, through purchasing, through curbside pickup, all of those things which have been fantastic. This is really a way to help those businesses that are most vulnerable, those mom-and-pop shops, those places of five employees. This is really one of those places where we can get a direct cash infusion to help them cover those fixed costs and stay through what is an unprecedented time for those small businesses.”
Burnett says he’s encouraging people to donate to the fund. “We’ll put this out as many times as we can to encourage people to donate, to encourage businesses to donate. If you have an ability to do so, reach out to the Corridor and put your dollars with those public dollars and the Corridor dollars to save those businesses. The process will be thorough to make sure we’re meeting the highest needs with the dollars that are put out there.”
The council approves setting the public hearing for their April 21st meeting.