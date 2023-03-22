Mason City council sets date for budget hearing

MASON CITY — The City Council in Mason City last night set the date for the public hearing on the proposed Fiscal Year 2024 budget that begins on July 1st.

The final budget reduces the tax rate slightly to $13.988 per $1000 valuation. As with most other cities and counties, Mason City has been waiting to see if the legislature would enact any further measures to address a mistake made by the Iowa Department of Revenue in calculating how much cities, counties and schools can collect in property taxes, meaning those government entities are getting less than expected from residential property taxes.

City finance director Brent Hinson says the legislature hasn’t made any progress in addressing that issue, so the city will move forward in approving the budget. “We really don’t think there will be any that emerges, so City Administrator Aaron Burnett and I had talked and said let’s just bring it forward, setting the hearing on this meeting. We could wait two weeks, but I don’t really expect to know any more then. We’re going with the best budget that we could possibly put together given the current circumstances.”

Hinson says it’s likely the legislature will not address anything that would apply to this coming year’s budget anyway. “At this point at least, what we’re hearing is that any changes would be most likely applicable to FY ‘25 as opposed to ‘24, which is this budget.”

The council set their April 4th meeting for holding the public hearing and approving the budget.