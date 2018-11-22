Mason City council next week to consider Gatehouse as downtown hotel developer, Grand Forks firm to be architect for arena as part of RCR project

MASON CITY — The City Council in Mason City next week will hold a special session to consider a pre-development agreement with the company that had been working with the city on the hotel and convention center as part of the River City Renaissance project, as well as award a contract for architectural services related to the construction of the project’s multi-purpose arena.

Gatehouse Mason City LLC had a pre-development agreement with the city as part of the project last year, but due to a number of changes in the final agreement, Iowa law forced the city to re-open the project for bidding, with G8 Development of San Diego winning a bid-off last November after presenting a more favorable bid. The city found G8 in default of their agreement last month after failing to provide full documentation showing their financing plan for the hotel, as required by city and state officials.

Gatehouse recently contract the city about potentially being a developer for the hotel. City Administrator Aaron Burnett says in a memo to the council that city staff and the partners in the project considered several factors and determined that the time-frame and ability are the two most relevant considerations with respect to the developer that is chosen to complete this project.

Burnett recommended Gatehouse being the best path forward due to their familiarity with the project and the partners, their history of completing project of similar scope, and their ability to start quickly on the project. He adds that any further delays will likely result in the loss of the project’s partners and/or the loss of the Iowa Reinvestment District funding through the Iowa Economic Development Authority.

== The council will also be asked to approve a contract with the ICON Architectural Group of Grand Forks North Dakota for services related to the multi-purpose arena. Burnett says the Mason City Youth Hockey organization has been working with the city to stay on board with the project, but they are at a point where a decision has to be made, especially when it comes to the future of hosting the North Iowa Bulls junior hockey team.

Burnett says Youth Hockey needs to have the arena portion of the project start or they’ll face some difficult decision on their investment due to the ice system failing at the North Iowa Ice Arena. He says it’s clear the city needs to start the design and run this portion of the project concurrently with the hotel development.

Burnett says the ICON Group has extensive experience in arena design and construction administration and has a proven ability to construct arenas in an expedited fashion with their portfolio.

The council will hold a special session next Tuesday afternoon at 4 o’clock in the Mason City Room of the Public Library. You can find more information about Tuesday’s meeting by clicking here