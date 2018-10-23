Mason City council moves River City Renaissance project forward by terminating hotel development agreement (AUDIO)

MASON CITY — The City Council in Mason City Tuesday evening unanimously voted to move forward by officially terminating the city’s development agreement with a San Diego California-based developer on the hotel portion of the River City Renaissance project.

The city last month found G8 Development and its owner Philip Chodur was in default of the agreement since they had submitted an incomplete loan agreement document to the city in July, showing only a front page and back page of the agreement with Byline Bank to finance the construction of the hotel. G8 had 45 days to remedy the notice of default, but failed to do so prior to Monday’s deadline.

The Iowa Economic Development Authority’s Board of Directors was also requiring the full document prior to giving their final approval for financing through the Iowa Reinvestment Act program.

City Administrator Aaron Burnett told the council the requirement for the full documentation was required in the city’s agreement. “Section 7.5 of the agreement…the financing documentation is what was requested by the city. That was a condition that was pursuant to the execution of the agreement. It was something that the city had to verify with that request for financing to know that the minimum improvements could be executed. That was never provided even with multiple requests to G8.”

Burnett says once G8 is served the proper documentation terminating the agreement, the city can move forward with finding a new developer. “The path forward, obviously we’ll provide the notice of termination and then the staff will work to provide further recommendations from that point. We really have to take this step before we can do anything else. The resolution allows the staff to provide the notice of termination and then work with legal counsel from that point forward.”

In a letter to the city dated October 5th, G8’s attorney Stephen Fitch of the Fitch Law Firm in San Diego has threatened legal action against the city, saying any continued action declaring G8 in default of the development agreement would constitution a breach of the agreement by the city.

The hotel is a key component of the River City Renaissance project since it fulfills the private investment requirement of the Iowa Reinvestment Act program.

Listen back to audio from Tuesday evening’s council meeting below