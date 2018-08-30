Mason City council looking at restricting outdoor fireworks sales to industrial areas

MASON CITY — The City Council in Mason City this week discussed the possibility of restricting the outdoor sale of fireworks to the community’s industrial zones.

A federal judge ruled in late June that Iowa cities can legally restrict where fireworks are sold, but they cannot require companies to apply for special permits or restrict sales from temporary structures. A number of central Iowa communities had restricted sales to industrial areas and away from retail sites.

Director of Development Services Steven Van Steenhuyse says if Mason City decided to go that route, there would be places to sell fireworks. “There are places where they could go, it’s not like there’s no where you could go. All along 19th Street on both sides…on 15th Street, there are lots that are vacant or have large parking lots in front of industries that could have those particular uses.”

Councilman John Lee is in favor of the concept, saying if people want fireworks bad enough they’ll find a place to buy them. “Personally I’d like to keep it away from the downtown area for sure. I think if people need to drive a couple of extra blocks to get to the industrial, so be it. I don’t have a problem with it being off the main drags. People who want them are going to find them. Over the last 50 years, people have gone to Missouri and South Dakota and Nebraska to get them. So now they have to drive to the backside or one side of Mason City, guess what, they are still going to buy them.”

Councilman Paul Adams says he wants to see the city take some sort of action regarding fireworks sales and detonation. “What I want to see is it to be as easily enforced as possible by our police department and hard as possible for people to buy them and not subject ourselves to a lawsuit. So Z6 (industrial) is probably the safest bet. I just don’t see those types of business owners wanting them in their parking lot for liability reasons, and it’s not going to bring them anything.”

Councilman Will Symonds says while he’s apathetic about where fireworks are sold, there are some parts of the community that don’t seem suitable for temporary fireworks sales. “I could get on board with restricting the pop-up tents down to Z6. It does seem a little odd to have them in our downtown area, and even though Fareway might get salty about potentially not bringing customers in, it seems like the downtown area seems like a weird place to be selling fireworks.”

Any action on the issue of fireworks likely won’t be ready for council approval until later this fall. If there would be a proposal to restrict the outdoor sale of fireworks to the industrial zones of the city, that would have to get approval from the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission prior to the council voting on it.