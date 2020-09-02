Mason City council, Cerro Gordo supervisors approve applications for state COVID relief fund money (AUDIO)
MASON CITY — The City Council in Mason City and the Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors have both approved resolutions applying for funding through the state’s local government relief fund related to COVID-19 response efforts. The city and county are able to access funds from the state through the new Local Government Relief Fund established by the state with federal CARES Act funding.
Mason City mayor Bill Schickel says funds through the program will provide significant assistance to address areas where FEMA funding is not available. “We’ve had a lot of extra expense, as all businesses and all communities really have, so yes we are going to access those funds. We’ve had a lot of extra time in our public service sector and our public works sector. A lot of special needs in terms of deep cleaning and other things.”
Schickel says a lot of the work for the city’s COVID response has been from many salaried and hourly city employees, including those in the city’s sanitation department. “Really hats off to our sanitation department. I don’t know that a lot of people realize with so many people staying at home, the sheer volume of residential trash has increased substantially, that’s been a heavier workload for our people. Not only that, our sanitation division people and all of our city staff have had to take the necessary steps in order to remain safe themselves, so that’s put some extra stress and strain on the city, and we hope to get reimbursed for a number of those things.”
The city will be applying for just over $640,000 from the fund, while the Cerro Gordo supervisors on Tuesday approved a resolution to apply for just over $538,000.
Schickel made his comments on the “Ask the Mayor” program on AM-1300 KGLO earlier today. Listen back to the program via the audio player below.