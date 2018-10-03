Mason City council approves zoning overlay to allow “cross docks” in South Federal corridor

MASON CITY — The City Council in Mason City last night gave their final approval to a zoning change for portions of the South Federal Avenue corridor.

Owners of property along the corridor leading in from the Avenue of the Saints have had difficulty marketing their properties to traditional highway commercial developments like truck stops, convenience stores, motels and fast-food restaurants that were anticipated under the city’s Comprehensive Plan and the existing multi-use zoning district.

Property owners in the area have been seeing interest from businesses wanting to place “cross dock” trucking and distribution sites, a newer concept where incoming semis load materials directly into outbound trucks or trailers with little or no storage in-between.

Councilman John Lee last year voted against a variance request to place a cross dock in that part of the community. He voted yes last night but not without some concerns. “They need to be permanent, and I know they are. We have to stay to the point of we are trying to improve our valuation, our property tax down there. I know that’s the intent, and I know pretty much this is out of our hands after tonight, and that’s what makes me a little bit nervous because I know what some people would love to do is just make that a quick cross docking down there. I just want to make sure this is safe, attractive, a long-term improvement for that area, and hopefully it’s a catalyst for other people.”

Lee hopes zoning officials look closely at every request to construct a cross dock. “I guess to the zoning board and all that, I just want to make sure this is something that isn’t just rubber-stamped, and each one we look at very closely, making sure that the fronts are nice and improved and brick or whatever it has to be, and we are improving that area and keep thinking that long-term. I’m hesitant, I know the purpose, I think it’s good, but I just don’t want to see this become something different than what’s written here.”

The council unanimously approved the third and final reading of the ordinance creating the zoning overlay for the South Federal corridor.