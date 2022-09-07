Mason City council approves working on development agreement for recreational electric vehicle manufacturer

MASON CITY — The City Council in Mason City last night gave their approval for a company with north-central Iowa ties to bring a golf car and electric vehicle manufacturing and assembly facility to the former ShopKo building.

Twin Cities-based EVCO Holdings LLC announced last week that it was in a preliminary agreement to purchase the building, with the company intending to create up to 100 jobs over its first five years. The company will create various product lines in the recreational electric vehicle market, which will include Streetrod Golf Cars and various electric-vehicle based products and components.

Pritchard Companies of Clear Lake is an EVCO sister company. Joe Pritchard says he wanted to bring plants currently in Indiana and Ohio to north-central Iowa. “We started pushing a ‘what can we do to bring those plants to Iowa?’ and showcase what we have in our backyard, with all the progress that north Iowa is making, what Mason City is making, and what we as a company are making.”

Pritchard says they want to bring high-quality jobs in the electric-vehicle field and revitalize a vacant box-store building to showcase Mason City, north-central Iowa and the entire state. “We feel that especially with the tailwinds of what’s going on with EV and electric vehicles is it’s a multi-modal transportation project. It’s just not cars, it’s just not trucks, it’s bikes, scooters, golf cars, and we want to bring that technology and move it from Indiana and Ohio to the great state of Iowa, and Mason City and north Iowa.”

Pritchard says there should not be any environmental changes with transforming the building from commercial space to light industrial. “Technically it is zoned right now to be automotive friendly, so we could technically put one of our dealerships in there, and it’s zoned that way. The work that we do in our dealerships is equal or as heavy as what we foresee in the manufacturing and assembly of our products. It’s minimal, and especially as we drove around the area, and if you drive around that area, we think that we will exceed the expectations of what is currently going on in the neighborhood and we’ll be a great corporate neighbor.”

The City Council last night approved supporting EVCO’s application for the Iowa Economic Development Authority’s High Quality Jobs program, as well as approve city staff working on a development agreement that would potentially include a ten year tax rebate incentive not to exceed a total of $320,000.

The company says upon final approvals of the IEDA application and the development agreement with the city, the goal is to begin operations in the first quarter of 2023..