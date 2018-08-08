Mason City council approves using consulting firm to help find new deputy fire chief

MASON CITY — The City Council in Mason City Tuesday night approved appropriating up to $5970 to have the same consulting firm that helped hire the city’s new fire chief assist in the selection of a new deputy fire chief.

The city’s human resources director Perry Buffington recommended using Cayler Consulting of Carroll and following a similar interview methodology as part of the deputy fire chief interview process to provide incoming fire chief Erik Bullinger with additional objective input for making a key promotional decision.

Mayor Bill Schickel says he anticipates a good field of candidates will apply for the position. I think we could have both internal and external candidates. What Cayler Consulting is helping us do is helping us put through a procedure to work with the applicants and see who is the best fit for Mason City.”

Cayler Consulting’s assessment center process has previously helped the city fill other key public safety vacancies, and Schickel says the investment in their services will be a positive in the long run for the city. “You know Perry and our human resources staff do a great job, but they have a lot on their plate, and there’s some areas of expertise where we can, especially for these top critical positions, is a key hire. These are key spots that really make a difference in Mason City, and sometimes we can use a little extra help.”

The cost is expected to range from $3000 to $5970 depending on the number of qualified candidates that apply. Buffington says the money to fund this will come from the Fire Department’s budget and will be offset by savings gained from existing staffing changes within the department’s budget.

Schickel made his comments on today’s “Ask the Mayor” program on AM-1300 KGLO. You can listen back to the program by clicking on the audio player below