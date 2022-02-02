Mason City council approves study to look at potential overpass/underpass in southeastern part of community (AUDIO)
MASON CITY — The City Council in Mason City Tuesday night approved funding for a feasibility study on the potential of constructing an overpass or underpass in the southeast side of town over the Iowa Chicago & Eastern railroad. The council as part of its goals and priorities for this year included exploring the feasibility of such a project to help alleviate traffic concerns.
Mayor Bill Schickel says they’ll look at two different locations to place an underpass or overpass. One is along South Illinois where the road currently ends at the railroad tracks. “There’s really no residential houses right in that area right now, so it would not impact the neighborhood as much, and as that neighborhood grows, and we already are looking at additional developments down in the Stone Pillar area, that those would benefit from that and not be harmed by it.”
Schickel says the other area being looked at would be with the railroad’s crossing at South Kentucky. “If we do something there, it would probably be an underpass. On a preliminary basis, the engineers tell us that the topography and some other things would favor an underpass there. Just from a visual standpoint an underpass is probably advantageous. Disadvantages, it may impact some of the existing residents a little more heavily than an overpass would, but that’s really not been determined yet either, that’s what the feasibility study is all about.”
The council’s contract with WHKS of Mason City to do the feasibility study will be paid for with Road Use Tax Funds.
Schickel made his comments on the “Ask the Mayor” program earlier today on AM-1300 KGLO. Listen back to the program via the audio player below