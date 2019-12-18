Mason City council approves skywalk design agreement
MASON CITY — The City Council in Mason City last night approved a professional services agreement to design the skywalk between the hotel and Music Man Square as part of the River City Renaissance project. The hotel and conference center is currently moving through the design phase, requiring the skywalk design to be finalized.
Mayor Bill Schickel says he hopes bids for the skywalk construction can be made later this spring. “We expect that design to be done by May and hope to let the contract then for that in May and get that part of the project underway.”
The council approved the agreement with WHKS for a fee not to exceed $205,5000 including expenses.
Schickel made his comment during today’s “Ask the Mayor” program on AM-1300 KGLO. Listen back to the program via the audio player below.