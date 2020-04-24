Mason City council approves roofing project for South Federal fire station building
MASON CITY — The City Council in Mason City this week awarded a contact for replacing the roof on the old fire station building on South Federal Avenue near the water tower.
The council re-bid the project after rejecting two bids back in March after one of the bids was deemed non-responsive because of an error in the bid submission. Two bids were submitted in this round, with Black Hawk Roof Company of Cedar Falls having the lower bid at $86,422.
City Engineer Mark Rahm says that’s higher than the engineer’s estimated cost of $71,855 but it’s still a good bid for the project. “That’s because there’s some uncertainty with the roofing structure itself, the steel trusses in there. The contractor may be anticipating a little more work than we are.”
Rahm says getting the roof replaced is a key part of saving the building. “That’s the main concern right now is to get that roof replaced and sealed up to stop that infiltration of water and the degradation of the building itself. The exterior, it looks rough and it is, it looks kind of tough, but structurally the building is sound, it has been looked at by structural engineers, but not to the point of putting together an estimate or a project to re-fabricate the building or rehab it.”
The South Federal Fire Station building is over 80 years old and was constructed as part of the Public Works Administration program. The city at some point hopes to get a national historic designation for the structure.