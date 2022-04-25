Mason City council approves program to help curb costs of fire suppression systems in renovating buildings for housing
MASON CITY — The City Council in Mason City last week approved establishing a program to help developers with the costs of installing a fire suppression system in buildings for commercial or residential use.
The city’s development services director Steven Van Steenhuyse says the program, which will be funded by a share of the city’s federal pandemic relief funds, will help renovation projects that have stalled or been prevented by the cost of making older buildings conform to modern fire codes. “This will be using our allocation of the American Rescue Plan Act funding. We’re going to set aside a total of $1 million of that funding for this program, and the focus will be on downtown upper story redevelopment where the costs of meeting the fire code have made it prohibitive for a project to get done.”
Van Steenhuyse says it would be a program where developers would have to put up a majority share of the cost of conforming to the code. “A maximum grant for a property would be $100,000. The project would have to be an investment of at least two-to-one. In other words, if someone is granted $100,000 for their fire protection part, they’ve invested at least $200,000 in private funds into the project. Any public funding, such as a CDBG or if they have a Downtown Revitalization Loan Program loan or anything like that would not be able to count towards that match. $200,000 is not really a large investment when you consider what people are putting into these buildings.”
Van Steenhuyse says the funds can be used for a number of fire suppression measures. “It’s for the installation of: a fire suppression sprinkler system; egress windows or doors, including replacement of existing doors with fire-rated doors; installation or upgrade of fire separation walls, floors or ceilings that are required; installation of egress stairs, whether internal or construction of a stair tower addition on the outside. There may be some situations where if there’s an existing exterior fire escape, we don’t allow those to be built new anymore, but sometimes we can renovate the existing one, but that’s up to the fire marshal. Also the installation of a fire alarm system if the cost exceeds the typical cost of a system.”
The city would benefit with additional downtown housing as well as renovated housing in blighted areas, and the investments would increase the assessed value of the affected properties, leading to increased tax revenue for the city.