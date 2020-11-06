Mason City council approves goals, priorities for 2021
MASON CITY — The City Council in Mason City this week approved a set of goals and priorities for the calendar year 2021.
Mayor Bill Schickel says one emphasis will continue to be focusing on addressing blighted properties throughout the community. “One thing we’ve been working on a lot is blight enforcement. We made a lot of progress in that area. We’ve been able to require the fixing up or removal of 40 blighted properties and the city council made it a goal to continue that.”
Schickel says the city wants to look into making infrastructure improvements, including to State Highway 122 in the western part of the community. “We want to begin the implementation of a staged approach to traffic improvements along Highway 122 on the west side of town. This includes turning lanes, signals, lighting and beautification. That’s really a great entrance to Mason City, and I think there’s some things we can do there to fix that up, improve the traffic flow and improve the look out there.”
Schickel says the completion of the River City Renaissance project downtown will continue to be a priority as well as working on the Willow Creek Riverwalk improvement project. He says a grant application has been submitted for $400,000 to the state as part of the Iowa Great Places program. “We received a Great Places designation. This means we’re eligible for this kind of grant, and we’re going to use it for our Riverwalk. We laid out some benchmarks for the Riverwalk. Those include preparing the physical development, designing and construction of the public improvements, along with attracting some additional private investment in that area, which we think that will do. We’re beginning to put together some preliminary renderings of what that Riverwalk might look like for the purposes of the grant application. There will be plenty of chance to get input on this from all of our partners, but some of the concepts are pretty exciting.”
Other goals include additional outdoor recreational opportunities as well as branding and marketing Mason City.
Schickel made his comments earlier this week on the “Ask the Mayor” program on AM-1300 KGLO. You can listen back to the program via the audio player below