Mason City council approves first round of grants to help with fire suppression system portions of building renovations
MASON CITY — The City Council in Mason City this week handed out the first five grants to help developers with the costs of installing a fire suppression system in buildings for commercial or residential use. The program is being funded by a share of the city’s federal pandemic relief funds to help renovation projects that have stalled or been prevented by the cost of making older buildings conform to modern fire codes.
Mayor Bill Schickel says the first awards under the new Building Renovation and Life Safety Grants, referred to as “BuRLS” grants, will help create 13 new living spaces around the downtown area. “A big problem with this renovation and something that’s really prevented it over the years is the need for sprinklers, the need for updating sprinklers is very costly, but it’s required by our fire code. When entrepreneurs and businesses apply for assistance with updating those sprinklers, that’s what this money is providing.”
The initial grants awarded were to:
== 2 Artists LLC, a $100,000 grant for their ongoing efforts to renovate the former YWCA building at 2 South Adams
== Foxtrot Properties LLC, a $100,000 grant related to establishing four dwelling units above the Simply Nourished store at 13-15 South Federal Avenue.
== Laxako LLC, a $61,840 grant to assist with the construction of a restaurant on the first floor of property at 30 East State Street
== Park Place Lofts, a $100,000 grant to help finance the conversion of the upper stories of a mixed-use building at 15 North Federal into three apartments
== Russell Hardy, a $64,865 grant for life safety improvements to a vacant house at 122 5th Northeast. The property was formerly a boarding house with eight rooms sharing a kitchen and bath. Hardy plans to convert the property into four apartments.