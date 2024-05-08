Mason City council approves final reading to rezone old Hobby Lobby property for warehouse

MASON CITY — The City Council in Mason City last night approved the final reading of an ordinance allowing for the redevelopment of the north portion of the Southport Shopping Center property.

The project is proposed on a six-acre site in and around where the Hobby Lobby store used to be. The area currently is zoned “multi-use” with developers asking that it be reclassified to “restricted industrial zoning” so they can construct a warehouse building on the property that will potentially be purchased by Overhead Door and Mason City Roofing. Those companies told the city’s Planning & Zoning Commission that they are looking to use the warehouse to move some of their storage away from the Roosevelt Elementary and Lincoln Intermediate schools with the belief that utilizing that location for storage would be safer and more ideal for the businesses.

Councilman John Jaszewski was happy to see the proposed project taking place. “I just want to congratulate the developers on this project. I’m happy to see something happening in that shopping center. It’s been empty far too long, and I think this is a good thing for Mason City.”

After approving the rezoning ordinance on its first reading three weeks ago, the council waived the second reading of the ordinance by the request of the developer and approved the change on the final reading at last night’s meeting.