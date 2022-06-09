Mason City council approves development agreement to bring Old Navy, Five Below, Ross Dress for Less to Willow Creek Crossing
Photo of Willow Creek Crossing shopping center from Visit Mason City website
MASON CITY — The City Council in Mason City this week approved a development agreement to bring three new stores to the Willow Creek Crossing shopping center on the city’s west side.
The owner of the center, West Lakes P & S LLC, recently negotiated leases for three of the vacant spaces in the center. Old Navy has submitted a building permit for 12,500 square feet to open an apparel store in a portion of the former Best Buy space. Five Below, a retail chain that specializes in sales of items costing $5 or less, would occupy 10,622 square feet in the former MC Sports space. The third space is 22,000 square feet that originally was planned for Marshall’s, with the owners saying Ross Dress for Less, a discount apparel store, will now occupy that area.
The city’s Development Services director Steven Van Steenhuyse says the developer is ready to move forward with preparations on getting those three stores open. “We have building permits for all three stores. I think they’ve been waiting for this agreement to become fully in place, and we did receive (Tuesday) the development agreement executed by the developer, so they’re ready to go, and I think we may be seeing construction start very soon.”
Councilman Paul Adams says it’s important to get those vacant spaces in the development filled up. “The local option sales tax is up for renewal in September, and this adds local option sales tax dollars to the city’s coffers, sales tax money that may be now going to Cedar Falls or Des Moines or north of the border to Minnesota that’s going to stay here in Mason City, and 50% of that sales tax goes directly to property tax relief for our citizens. It’s always a good thing to add more retail selections to town strictly for that purpose to capture that sales tax money.”
The development agreement will provide for up to ten annual payments of incremental tax rebates to the owner with a maximum benefit of $433,000. The rebates are based on the taxes due for the increase in value resulting from the improvements to the property by construction and leasing of the spaces.