Mason City council approves Destination Iowa application for bike park
(file photo)
MASON CITY — The City Council in Mason City last night approved filing a Destination Iowa grant proposal for a bike park which would be specifically designed for off-road and mountain biking activities.
A bike park typically includes things like skills courses, pump tracks, jumps, trails and other features. The council a couple of weeks ago held a joint workshop session with the city’s Park and Recreation Board and Active Living and Transportation Commission to discuss the concept.
City Administrator Aaron Burnett says a bike park would create a unique opportunity for mountain bikers since it would not only be the state’s first bike park, but there aren’t any bike parks in the Midwest region. “The mountain bike component includes a lot of single-track trails, essentially sprinkled in public lands that exist within the city, and those single-track trails are specifically for mountain biking. Those would be around Muse-Norris, through Evans Preserve, through MacNider Woods, and other areas along the Winnebago River. The combination of the paved trails and the mountain bike trails allows for riders of all capabilities and all disciplines to be able to utilize that area and enjoy the beauty of the Winnebago River.”
Burnett says the grant would also provide a connecting trail between the Trolly Trail and Prairie Land Trail in Cerro Gordo County, which in turn would create access to over 28 miles of rural trail in Cerro Gordo, Franklin and Wright counties. The connecting link will allow trail users in Cerro Gordo County direct access to all trails located in Mason City, Clear Lake, Ventura, and to the Prairie Land trail from Mason City to Belmond.
The $100 million Destination Iowa program has $40 million set aside for outdoor recreation projects. The city is asking for just under $4.75 million in Destination Iowa funds. The city and county in turn would contribute just over $6 million to the project, and the county would use an additional $850,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds. Burnett calls it a smart investment to bring people to the community. “It’s a significant investment, but I think it’s one that will definitely make its mark and make Mason City as a home for people who are avid cyclists and folks who just enjoy the outdoors.”
Burnett told the council it was urgent to get the application into the state. “The grants opened up approximately two weeks ago with rolling applications. They’ve started considering those. That’s really the urgency behind making sure we get this through the workshop and through approval by the council.”
The council unanimously approved the application without discussion.