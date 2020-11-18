Mason City council approves construction contract for performing arts pavilion
Artist rendering of the performing arts pavilion that's part of the River City Renaissance project
MASON CITY — The City Council in Mason City this week approved the construction contract for the performing arts pavilion that’s part of the River City Renaissance project, which will transform the north entrance of Southbridge Mall into an indoor-outdoor performing arts area.
Three bids were submitted for the project back in March, but final awarding of the bid was delayed due to the start of the pandemic. Henkel Construction offered to honor their low bid of $1,556,150, even though the 60-day time-frame they are required to honor the bid has expired and could withdraw it if they so desired.
Mayor Bill Schickel says construction will start as soon as possible. “We expect construction to begin on the performing arts pavilion before the snow flies. It will be about a 10-month construction.”
Schickel says it will be another great addition to the downtown area. That will really enhance the ‘it’ factor that we already have here in Mason City in terms of entertainment. It’s something that’s long been needed. It’s very exciting to move that forward.”
The project in August received a $375,000 Community Attractions and Tourism grant from the state’s Enhance Iowa program, and naming rights for the pavilion have been secured by Principal Financial.
The council also approved an amendment to the city’s lease agreement with Southbridge Mall for the arena. An escrow account will be established for arena lease payments from the city that will be used solely for past due taxes. The account will have two verified contributions of $100,000 each from the mall owner prior to each yearly lease payment being released into the escrow account. That approach will bring the parcels current of their past due taxes over the next two years.