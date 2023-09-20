Mason City council approves budget amendment for hotel project grant

MASON CITY — The City Council in Mason City last night unanimously approved amending the city’s Fiscal Year 2024 budget as part of a grant connected to the hotel portion of the River City Renaissance project.

The city’s finance director Brent Hinson in a memo to the council stated that as the city prepares for the closing on the hotel property by MCCCH, LLC and the issuance of the grant, the Fiscal Year 2024 budget needed to be amended to allow for that payment.

The grant was part of the city’s Fiscal Year 2023 budget and now needs to be added into the budget for this fiscal year.

A final amendment is also being worked on regarding the development agreement to place the new Hyatt Place hotel in the eastern portion of the Southbridge Mall parking lot.