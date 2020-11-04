Mason City council approves alterations in zoning ordinance but pulls out proposed changes for electronic signs
MASON CITY — The City Council in Mason City last night approved the final reading of an ordinance dealing with a number of housekeeping amendments to the community’s zoning laws, but they stripped out the proposal to change regulations on the way electronic signs are used by businesses and organizations.
The proposal would have required new electronic signs have brightness controls that would dim the signs after dark as well as reduce the amount of animation used on message displays. Some on the council had voiced concerns about the changes.
Mayor Bill Schickel says city staff will look further into the issue and bring it back to the council. The city council thought it was best to pull that part of it out, let the city staff take another look at it, look at some of the concerns that have been expressed and bring that back in a form that addresses some of those concerns. I thought it was a great example of taking into account the concerns of the community and working the process.”
