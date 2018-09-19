Mason City council approves study of flooded areas

MASON CITY — The City Council in Mason City last night approved hiring a firm to study possible solutions after parts of the community experienced abnormal flooding back in June and July.The study will specifically research the watershed of the Plymouth Road, Eastbrooke and Asbury areas that saw flooding after heavy rainfall events.

City Engineer Mark Rahm says the consultant, hired through WHKS of Mason City, will do a field survey of the areas and try to come up with potential improvements to address flooding situations. “They have software and engineers who will take this information and data, and they’ll analyze that through their software. They can actually model and run different rain events. I think they propose using a five, ten and 100 (year rain event model) or something like that. They’ll run different rain events and they will re-create some of the events we had in June and July, just to see in these general regions how that surface water behaved and that will help them come to a conclusion on some options for mitigation.”

Rahm is hoping they can have the study done by the end of the year so they can put potential projects into next year’s budget. “We feel it’s a pretty tight timeframe. The conversation that I will have when we have our kickoff meeting is that we have one area in particular that we’re going to look at first, because we have reason to believe that may be something we can address sooner than later, and if that’s possible we’ll take that direction. But to get a final report, I expect that around the first of the year.”

One resident during citizen comments to the council after last night’s meeting is hoping to at least get the Plymouth Road area addressed as soon as possible. Robert O’Donnell lives in the 1400 block of Plymouth Road and says the problems stem from the two retention ponds in that neighborhood. “The west one is being pumped, so it’s lower, but that east pond is still overfilled. The least little bit of water, all the water from the north hits that pond, there’s no relief for it, and the only relief is my yard and my house. We need to get some relief before next spring, because we get the heavy rains, and I’m right back in the same situation, and I just can’t handle that. This time I’m having to rebuild my house with my own money because the insurance company said ‘too bad, so sad’.”

The study will cost the city an estimated $68,000.