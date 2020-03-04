Mason City council agrees to re-bid roof project for historic fire station building
MASON CITY — The City Council in Mason City last night rejected the bids and directed city staff to re-bid the roofing project for the historic South Federal Fire Station.
The city received two bids — one from Henkel Construction that was over $52,000 higher than the engineer’s estimated cost, while the other bid from Black Hawk Roof Company of Cedar Falls was $18,600 over, but it was deemed non-responsive because of an error in the submission of bid security.
City Engineer Mark Rahm says while they’ll start the bidding process over, it’s not likely they’ll get more bids. “I don’t think we’ll get either more bids or lower bids, but as you can see, the one both numbers did get out, and we did get one good bid, it’s just that there was a failure in meeting the criteria for the bid security. We did give ample time to bid, there wasn’t a lot interest in it, so I wouldn’t expect to to get any more bids.”
Rahm expects Black Hawk Roof Company will once again submit a bid for the project. “We’ve had that conversation and all indication is that he will re-bid, he just needs to submit the correct bid security.”
The 80-year-old structure was a Public Works Administration building that has architectural significance. The city in the future hopes to get a national historic designation for the building.