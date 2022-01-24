Mason City convenience store robbed Sunday night
MASON CITY — Authorities are investigating the robbery of a Mason City convenience store.
The Casey’s General Store at 813 North Federal was robbed shortly before 10 o’clock Sunday night. Authorities say a man in a mask entered the building and took money from the clerk. No weapon was displayed and the suspect fled on foot.
The robbery was the second Casey’s General Store in the area to be robbed on Sunday after the Casey’s at 202 US Highway 18 East was robbed Sunday morning.
Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact the Mason City Police Department at 641-421-3636 or Crime Stoppers of North Central Iowa at 800-383-0088.