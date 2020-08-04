Mason City Community School District to start school year with hybrid of in-person, online learning
MASON CITY — The Mason City School Board Monday night approved a “Return to Learn” plan that includes a hybrid of two days of in-person learning and two days of online learning each week to start the school year. Wednesdays will be off days for students with teachers using that day for planning.
Superintendent Dave Versteeg says with the high numbers of COVID-19 cases in the county recently, the school year will start with a four-day week with smaller groups of students. “This is still how many days out from school, we feel like hybrid is the right direction to go to get everybody back safely and manage that, and then grow it from there. Our goal is to have 100% of the kids at school 100% of the time as fast as possible. We think starting smaller groups and managing that will get us to that point faster, than in our situation, again our situation is different than other schools, bringing everybody back all at once.”
Versteeg says if things go well in the first couple of weeks with no COVID issues, the district can start moving toward possibly moving to more in-person time for students. “If we can have a couple of really good weeks where nobody sick, we don’t have any outbreaks in school, then I think we could think about what the next step might be.”
Versteeg says plans for in-person or on-line classes can vary from day to day, just like when decisions have to be made currently with snow days. “Really we monitor this on a daily basis. We’ve got other considerations for absenteeism among students or staff that may work just like a winter snowstorm that we may have to make a change in the particular building just in case based on the availability of staff on a particular day.”
Versteeg says face coverings will be required for students and staff. “We’re asking people to bring their own that they are most comfortable with, but we will provide face coverings and/or face shields and whatever other appropriate PPE would be necessary for a particular staff assignment. But at a minimum, face coverings and face shields will be provided and we will do face coverings for students if they cannot provide their own.”
The first day of school is scheduled for August 24th.
Review the “Return to Learn” plan by clicking here
MCCSD – Board of Education Meeting from Mason City Community Schools on Vimeo.