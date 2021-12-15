Mason City Community School District sends out advisory addressing rumors of threats of violence

      Breaking News
MASON CITY — Mason City school officials sent out an email earlier today addressing matters related to the safety of students and staff.

A school district statement says school officials have been made aware of rumors of threats of violence to school buildings across Iowa and specifically in Mason City. The statement says these are currently rumors of threats and not actual threats.

The district says the safety of the students and staff is their top priority and they are working in cooperation with the Mason City Police Department on this issue.

The district says what they know at this time is they’ve been made aware of rumors of threats of violence for Friday. The district says they are committed to being transparent and timely with accurate information and they will communicate more as they know more, and again they are working with police to determine the appropriate next steps.

Anyone with information or having a student with information related to threats is asked to contact their building principal or call the Superintendent’s Office at 450-5001.

