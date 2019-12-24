Mason City Community School District Resolves Anderson Suit
MASON CITY— The civil suit by former Director of Human Resources, Jodie Anderson, which alleged an equal pay claim against the District, has been resolved. Following the resignation of Ms. Anderson in July of 2018, the District searched for her successor. The District proceeded with a search to locate the best person for the job, and offered a salary necessary to employ that person.
The District continues to deny any wrongdoing toward Ms. Anderson. However, the District’s insurance carrier decided a resolution to this matter was best to avoid the cost and disruption protracted litigation can cause. The entire settlement in this matter will be paid by the District’s insurance carrier.
For further information or questions, please contact the Office of the Superintendent, Community Relations and Communications at 641-421-4401.