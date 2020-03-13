Mason City Community School District extending spring break
Note — Below is the official statement from the Mason City Community School District. The Newman Catholic Schools are abiding by this decision as well.
FROM: Mason City Community School District
DATE: March 13, 2020
RE: COVID-19 (coronavirus)
In light of the fluid situation surrounding the spread of the coronavirus and what the impact will be upon students, staff and community members as they return from traveling during the week of Spring Break, the Mason City Community School District will be extending its Spring Break an additional five (5) days. Upon reassessment at the end of the additional five days, the district will plan for classes to resume on Monday, March 23.
This initial short-term closure allows time for the local health officials to gain a better understanding of the COVID-19 situation impacting the school and to help the school determine appropriate next steps, including whether an extended dismissal duration is needed to stop or slow further spread of COVID-19. The District is not aware of any staff or students who have been exposed to or tested for COVID-19 at this time.
● During this time, all events and activities are canceled or postponed. District buildings will be closed.
● No school sponsored travel is permitted.
● Staff, students, and their families should refrain from gathering or socializing anywhere. This includes group childcare arrangements, as well as gathering at places like a friend’s house, a favorite restaurant, or the local shopping mall. At this time, the district is planning several schedule modifications to make up the student contact hours. More on this plan soon. Staff will have five days of work added on to the end of the school year to make up the hours.
● Teachers, food service staff, and paraprofessionals are not to attend work or be in school buildings. If you have questions, please contact your supervisor.
The district is working to be proactive and preventative, while operating in a state of preparedness. We are in constant communication with the Cerro Gordo County Health Department and Emergency Management. Moving forward, we will continue to partner with and follow the guidance of our local experts. For reference, the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus can be found via the Iowa Department of Public Health Coronavirus and the Centers for Disease Control Coronavirus.
The safety and well-being of our students and staff is always our top priority. We all have procedures in place as part of our district emergency operating plan[s] to handle situations regarding the spread of illness. As stated before, to help prevent the spread of respiratory diseases, the CDC recommends the following actions:
● Frequently wash your hands for 20 seconds or more with soapy water. If unavailable, use hand sanitizer.
● Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
● Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
● Stay home when you are sick.
● Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
● Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
Please feel free to communicate with your building principal if you have any specific questions.