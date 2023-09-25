Mason City, Clear Lake, NIACC board of education ballots finalized for November’s election

MASON CITY — Candidate lists for the school board elections in the Mason City and Clear Lake school districts were finalized on Friday afternoon after Thursday’s deadline for candidates to file passed.

== Eight people are running for four spots on the Mason City Community School District School Board. Incumbent Katherine Koehler is joined on the ballot by Madison Nelson, Jennifer Dorsey-Lee, Megan Markos, Tom Stalker, Kathleen Easley, Ryan Schupick and Constance Dianda

== Four people are running for three positions on the Clear Lake School Board. Incumbent Mike Moeller is joined on the ballot by Talitha Allen, Abby Bauman and Andrew Young.

== There are no contested races for the North Iowa Area Community College Board of Directors. John Rowe is running in District 4, Andy Julseth in District 6, Stephanie Nettleton in District 7, Debra Hill in District 8 and Nicki Prantner in District 9

School board and municipal elections take place on November 7th.