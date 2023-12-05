Mason City City Council meets tonight

MASON CITY — Mason City’s City Council meets tonight with a number of things on their agenda:

== The council will start the bid process and set the public hearing on proposed improvements to the Fire Department building. The proposed improvements include the addition of an 18-room dormitory, officer’s quarters, a meeting room, as well as remodeling to the office, locker room, and basement areas. The project will also address deferred maintenance issues such as roof replacement, tuckpointing, window replacement and several heating-and-cooling improvements. Construction on the project is slated to start in early 2024 and last 12 months, with an estimated price tag of $5.85 million. A public hearing and council action to accept a winning bid would be scheduled for February 6th.

== The council will consider authorizing the submission of a Certified Local Government Grant application to the Iowa Economic Development Authority. The city’s Historic Preservation Commission selected an intensive level survey of downtown Mason City as this year’s project for submission of the application. Many buildings in the downtown area were excluded from the Mason City Downtown Historic District when it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2005. Planning & Zoning Manager Tricia Sandahl says in a memo to the council that there are significant mid-century modern structures that are now old enough to be considered for inclusion in the district. She says a careful examination of the district may identify structures that have been rehabilitated and their historic facades restored that could also be eligible for the National Register of Historic Places or contributing to the downtown district. The total anticipated cost for the project is just over $28,000. The city is asking for a $15,000 state grant with the city committing a cash match of $11,885 along with an in-kind match of $1123.

The council meets tonight at 7 o’clock in the Mason City Room of the Public Library.