Mason City City Council candidate forum tonight

MASON CITY — The League of Women Voters of North Iowa tonight will be hosting a candidate forum for those running for Mason City City Council. Candidates will make opening and closing remarks and also answer questions submitted by the League as well as by the audience. There are four council races on the ballot:

== Kevin Easley, Tim Latham and Leon Robertson are running to fill the at-large seat left vacated by the death of Tom Thoma

== Incumbent Joshua Masson is being challenged by Ryan Schupick for the Third Ward Seat

== First Ward councilman John Lee and at-large councilman Paul Adams are running unopposed for re-election.

The forum will take place starting at 7 o’clock tonight in the Mason City Room of the Public Library.